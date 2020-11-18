Carnival Cruise Line cancels additional cruises through January 2021

Carnival Cruise Lines, continuing to reel under the pandemic's savage blow to its financial state, has announced the extension of a suspension pausing the service of cruise ship sailings through February for its New Orleans embarkations as well as a suspension of all cruises, through January, for each of its U.S. sailings.

The decisions, announced on the cruise line's website, were made in an attempt to curb the spread of novel coronavirus as Carnival endeavors to meet the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) requirements of the Framework for Resuming Cruise Ship Operations Order.

Earlier this year, Carnival canceled cruises through 2020 out of New Orleans, where its Valor and Glory ships remain docked.

The Valor is currently scheduled to take to the waters after April 29, 2021, once its upgrades are completed.

The Wednesday announcement was detailed in a note on the cruise line's website which stated: "Carnival is in the process of building a gradual, phased in approach to resume guest operations, which will focus initially on Miami and Port Canaveral, to be followed by Galveston. Consistent with CDC protocols, Carnival Horizon arrives in Miami this week, and Carnival Breeze will be the next ship back to the U.S."

"In total, 16 Carnival ships are currently following the CDC process for an eventual resumption of guest service in the U.S. in 2021, including Carnival Conquest, Dream, Ecstasy, Elation, Freedom, Glory, Liberty, Miracle, Panorama, Pride, Sensation, Sunrise, Sunshine and Vista. Mardi Gras, which is under construction in Finland, will also enter service in 2021."

"With this announcement Carnival’s operations are paused in the U.S. through Jan. 31, 2021. In addition, Carnival had previously cancelled certain other itineraries on four ships (Magic, Paradise, Valor, and Victory/Radiance) that are scheduled for required dry docks in the first half of 2021, with the plan to return them to operations after maintenance work and upgrades are completed. Carnival previously cancelled operations in Australia through March 2, 2021."

The President of Carnival Cruise Line,Christine Duffy, closed the notice by stating, "We are committed to meeting the CDC requirements and keeping our guests and business partners informed of our progress. The entire Carnival team appreciates the great support of our guests, travel advisors and business partners, and local officials in our homeports and destinations.”

According to fortune.com, Carnival Corp. lost $4.4 billion in the quarter ended May 31, including a $2 billion loss from selling off some of its cruise ships.