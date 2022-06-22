Carjackers target food delivery and rideshare drivers, sheriff warns

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff is urging residents to use caution after a food delivery driver and a rideshare driver were carjacked in Hammond over the span of a week.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, an Uber driver was traveling through a mobile home park off Milton Road June 14 and was stopped by a man who asked for a ride. When the driver refused, the man pulled out a gun and stole the car.

Deputies said another man jumped in the car and the pair drove out of the park.

Days later, a delivery driver was stopped on Wardline Road near Log Cabin Lane by a man who asked to use her phone. Deputies said when the driver refused, the man pulled out a gun. The driver sped off and was uninjured.

Deputies said the man was accompanied during the attempted carjacking.

Chief Jimmy Travis is warning travelers to use caution while traveling down Wardline Road and drivers should not stop if they are flagged down.

Anyone with information about the carjackings should call 1-800-554-5245.