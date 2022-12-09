67°
Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint

4 hours 49 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, December 09 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo via family

BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive.  Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought. 

According to witnesses, two men were involved in the robbery. 

Family shared photos of the vehicle with WBRZ. The car is a white, newer model Volkswagen sedan. 

Police did not immediately have a description of the attackers.

