Caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from elderly woman

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in belongings from an elderly woman she was supposed to be caring for.

Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department say that Terry Brown, 53, allegedly stole several items from the elderly woman she was caring for. The woman's daughter reported the thefts in January of 2023 and said she had set up cameras in her mother's home after she noticed some of her belongings going missing.

Camera footage allegedly showed Brown stealing several things from the home in November of 2022, including a Louis Vutton purse, three Coach purses, gold Yurman cufflinks, and a gold bracelet of unknown value. In total, the value of the stolen items was at least $4,300.

Brown was arrested Wednesday for theft and exploitation of the infirmed.