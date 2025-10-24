70°
Latest Weather Blog
CareSouth's new clinic in North Baton Rouge along Howell Boulevard offers maternal care, healthy food
BATON ROUGE — CareSouth Medical and Dental has a new location along Howell Boulevard.
The new clinic on 7855 Howell offers comprehensive healthcare, as well as specialized care for women, infants and children.
The Howell Clinic will also provide immunizations and lab services, as well as nutritional education and a comprehensive collection of free, healthy foods, including fruits, vegetables, milk, eggs and infant formula.
Mia Monet visited the new clinic ahead of its 1:30 p.m. grand opening on Friday to learn more about CareSouth's new offerings in North Baton Rouge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CareSouth's new clinic in North Baton Rouge along Howell Boulevard offers medical...
-
2 Your Town St Francisville: 'The Beast' mountain biking trail
-
DOTD crews starting months-long work to patch, overlay La. 30 in Iberville...
-
Denham Springs Police: Person dead after being struck by vehicle while trying...
-
Amite Police arrest man who allegedly burglarized multiple cars, properties over two...
Sports Video
-
Brusly, Madison Prep among area teams to pick up wins Thursday night
-
LSU women's basketball dominates in first exhibition game
-
New Orleans Pelicans game plays role in FBI gambling probe tied to...
-
LSU women's basketball hosts Mississippi College in first of two preseason exhibition...
-
Three LSU women's basketball players named to coaches' preseason All-SEC teams