CareSouth's new clinic in North Baton Rouge along Howell Boulevard offers maternal care, healthy food

1 hour 6 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, October 24 2025 Oct 24, 2025 October 24, 2025 8:38 AM October 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — CareSouth Medical and Dental has a new location along Howell Boulevard. 

The new clinic on 7855 Howell offers comprehensive healthcare, as well as specialized care for women, infants and children. 

The Howell Clinic will also provide immunizations and lab services, as well as nutritional education and a comprehensive collection of free, healthy foods, including fruits, vegetables, milk, eggs and infant formula. 

Mia Monet visited the new clinic ahead of its 1:30 p.m. grand opening on Friday to learn more about CareSouth's new offerings in North Baton Rouge.

