Cardiologist talks about high blood pressure and how you can prevent it

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - May is National Blood Pressure Education Month, and a cardiologist from Ochsner spoke on 2une In Thursday morning about how you can keep your BP in a healthy range. 

Ochsner says thousands of people are affected by high blood pressure and may not even know it. 

There are ways you can monitor your blood pressure at home using digital cuffs. High blood pressure can be mitigated by making healthy lifestyle choices, doing regular exercise, avoiding smoking and reducing sodium intake. 

For more information, you can visit Ochsner's website here

