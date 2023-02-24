Car windows smashed, phones stolen in bizarre confrontation caught on video in WBR neighborhood

BRUSLY - Deputies are looking for a pair involved in a bizarre crime caught on video in a West Baton Rouge neighborhood last month.

The video shared by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office — and reportedly taken Jan. 31 — shows a man with a baseball bat smashing out the windows of a parked car on Lukeville Lane while several people are gathered nearby shouting.

A second video shows a woman rifling through the damaged car and taking what is believed to be three iPhones from inside.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened in the moments leading up to the encounter.

The sheriff's office is asking that anyone with information on either person's identity contact the department at (225)382-5200.