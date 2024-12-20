66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car seat company recalling over 600,000 baby car seats

2 hours 9 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, December 20 2024 Dec 20, 2024 December 20, 2024 2:26 PM December 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Nuna Baby Essentials is recalling more than 600,000 Rava baby car seats.

The seats have plastic harness adjuster button, and debris can enter the adjuster, leading to a loose harness.

No injuries or deaths were reported related to the issues.

The recalled seats were made between July 16, 2016 and Oct. 25, 2023. The company will provide owners with a free remedy kit. 

Trending News

Nuna says if parents have a recalled seat that's securing properly, they can continue to use the seat. You can find more information on their website here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days