Car seat company recalling over 600,000 baby car seats

BATON ROUGE - Nuna Baby Essentials is recalling more than 600,000 Rava baby car seats.

The seats have plastic harness adjuster button, and debris can enter the adjuster, leading to a loose harness.

No injuries or deaths were reported related to the issues.

The recalled seats were made between July 16, 2016 and Oct. 25, 2023. The company will provide owners with a free remedy kit.

Nuna says if parents have a recalled seat that's securing properly, they can continue to use the seat. You can find more information on their website here.