Car pile-up closes I-10 East
BATON ROUGE - A 4-car accident on I-10 Eastbound has shut down traffic. State Troopers say 4 cars slammed into each other, those involved only suffered minor injuries.
The crash happened near Pecue Lane. At this time the Eastbound Siegen exit is closed.
