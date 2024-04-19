Car pile-up closes I-10 East

76°
1 decade 1 year 2 months ago Friday, February 15 2013 Feb 15, 2013 February 15, 2013 8:56 PM February 15, 2013 in News
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - A 4-car accident on I-10 Eastbound has shut down traffic. State Troopers say 4 cars slammed into each other, those involved only suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened near Pecue Lane. At this time the Eastbound Siegen exit is closed.

 

