Car hit by train on South Choctaw and Monterrey Drive
BATON ROUGE - A train hit a car on the tracks at South Choctaw Drive and Monterrey Drive, according to officials.
Officials say no injuries came from the crash. No other information was immediately available.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
