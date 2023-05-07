74°
Car flipped upside-down in Prairieville neighborhood, driver taken to hospital
PRAIRIEVILLE - A car wreck in a Prairieville neighborhood managed to flip over a car and send the driver to the hospital.
The accident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the Parker Place Estates neighborhood off Parker Road.
Witnesses say the car was driving down Parker Place Drive when it sideswiped a parked SUV and flipped upside-down.
The driver, an 18-year-old male, was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.
