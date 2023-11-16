63°
Latest Weather Blog
Car crashes into LSU Lakes
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to reports of a vehicle crashing into the LSU Lakes Monday.
A photo taken by a passerby shows what appears to be a silver Volkswagen sedan partially submerged near the water's edge.
No serious injuries have been reported.
Trending News
Information is limited at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Grandmother of slain toddler to build 'City Wall of Love' to remember...
-
Several road rehab projects underway in Central as city prepares for influx...
-
Legal fight over creating city of St. George heading to state Supreme...
-
Teenage murder suspect among 2 who escaped juvenile jail in Baton Rouge...
-
Ascension Parish Councilman turns self in after submitting requests under parish president's...