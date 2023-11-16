63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car crashes into LSU Lakes

5 years 1 month 1 week ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 October 08, 2018 2:49 PM October 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to reports of a vehicle crashing into the LSU Lakes Monday.

A photo taken by a passerby shows what appears to be a silver Volkswagen sedan partially submerged near the water's edge.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Trending News

Information is limited at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days