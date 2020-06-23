Car crash topples power lines in Port Allen, resulting in outage along Court Street

PORT ALLEN - On Tuesday morning, Port Allen's Court Street was temporarily closed between LA 1 and Jefferson Avenue due to downed power lines.

According to area residents, a car apparently plowed into the power lines, sending them toppling, and causing the outage.

Entergy reports that about 28 customers are without power as of 8:45 a.m.

The company's technicians are currently working to restore electricity to the area, but at this time there is no word on when power will be restored.