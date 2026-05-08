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Car collides with train along Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE — A car crashed into a train on Friday afternoon along Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge.
The crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. near Scotland Avenue.
There is currently no further information.
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