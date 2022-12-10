Car caught fire after pileup crash on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Saturday night

PORT ALLEN - Firefighters had to put out a car fire after several vehicles were involved in a wreck on I-10 Saturday evening.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said at least four vehicles were involved in the crash, which shut down the westbound side of the interstate past LA 415 around 6 p.m. No one was seriously hurt.

The interstate was still closed as of around 6:30 p.m. while crews tried to clear the vehicles out of the road.

This is a developing story. Keep up with traffic updates here.