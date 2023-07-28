92°
Car barrels through vacant home on North Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials responded to a car driving through a house on Washington Avenue Friday morning.
It was unclear when the crash happened, but the fire department on the scene said they believe the house, located at the corner of Washington Avenue and North Acadian Thruway, was vacant at the time. Emergency officials said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for information on whether any arrests were made.
