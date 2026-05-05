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Capitol region celebrates Cinco de Mayo amid ICE concerns
BATON ROUGE - Several major U.S. cities have called off their Cinco de Mayo celebrations over concerns about Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, but Baton Rouge is still moving forward with its events.
Those concerns carry weight in Louisiana, where more than 250 immigrants were arrested during last year's "Operation Catahoula Crunch."
WBRZ reached out to ICE for a statement.
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"ICE cannot comment on current operations or future operational planning," an ICE spokesperson said. "Those who are here legally and are not breaking other laws have nothing to fear."
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