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Capitol region celebrates Cinco de Mayo amid ICE concerns

2 hours 38 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, May 05 2026 May 5, 2026 May 05, 2026 7:18 AM May 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - Several major U.S. cities have called off their Cinco de Mayo celebrations over concerns about Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, but Baton Rouge is still moving forward with its events.

Those concerns carry weight in Louisiana, where more than 250 immigrants were arrested during last year's "Operation Catahoula Crunch."

WBRZ reached out to ICE for a statement.

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"ICE cannot comment on current operations or future operational planning," an ICE spokesperson said. "Those who are here legally and are not breaking other laws have nothing to fear."

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