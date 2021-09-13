Capitol Police arrest man with bayonet, machete in truck near D.C.'s DNC headquarters

WASHINGTON D.C.- A man found with multiple knives in a vehicle covered in White supremacist symbols near the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters was arrested by Capitol Police early Monday morning, CNN reports.

The incident unfolded as officers were performing a routine check of the area near the DNC around midnight and happened to notice a Dodge pickup truck with a swastika parked near the building.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle's driver, 44-year-old Donald Craighead of Oceanside, California, had a bayonet and machete with him in the truck.

As possession of such items is illegal in the District of Columbia, Craighead was arrested.

This incident occurred a month after an hours-long standoff near the US Capitol on August 19 when a 49-year-old man from North Carolina claimed to have an explosive device.

That incident resulted in the evacuations of multiple buildings in the area. The suspect was eventually arrested and USCP said no bomb was found in the suspect's truck, but bomb-making material was discovered in his truck.

CNN says Capitol Police have put in an official request with the Capitol Police Board for temporary fencing to be set up around the complex before the rally.