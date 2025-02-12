Latest Weather Blog
Capital region florists prepping for their busiest day of the year
BATON ROUGE - Friday is Valentine's Day and for florists, it's the busiest day of the year.
"Valentine's Day is our Super Bowl," Ben Heroman, treasurer for capital region florist Billy Heroman's, said. "We do 150 deliveries on a normal day and we'll do almost 2,500 deliveries on Valentine's Day. So it's quite a ramp up for us for sure."
According to ABC News, 940 million flowers will be shipped to Miami this week from other countries. Some of these flowers are making their way to Billy Heroman's, which has been prepping flower orders since October.
This year, flower prices were in danger of going up because of tariffs President Donald Trump briefly imposed on international shipments before backing off shortly after.
"A lot of our flowers come from Central and South America. That's something that obviously we can't just absorb a 25 percent cost increase. So it would have to affect our pricing, if or when tariffs go through," Heroman said. "So there are real impacts that as a business you have to stay on top of and be ready to adjust to."
