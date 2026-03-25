Capital Area United Way taking donations for essential worker support fund amid TSA struggles

BATON ROUGE — Local nonprofit Capital Area United Way is taking donations for its Community Relief Fund to support essential workers, as a partial shutdown of the federal government has interrupted funding for the Transportation Security Administration and disrupted airports around the country.

Capital Area United Way initially launched the fund during the 2025 government shutdown, with the same goal of supporting essential workers who were not being paid as a result of the shutdown.

“Our essential workers show up for our community every day,” said George Bell, President and CEO of Capital Area United Way. “This fund allows our community to show up for them with meaningful support when it is needed most.”

Capital Area United Way said all donations made between March 24 and 31 will be matched. To make a donation, click here.