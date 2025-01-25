Latest Weather Blog
Capital area interstates closed as snow, ice hit Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Interstates and roadways in the capital area started to shut down in the early hours of Tuesday as snow and ice hit Baton Rouge.
The Department of Transportation and Development announced the following closures:
- Interstate 12 at Airline Highway
- Interstate 10 westbound at Highland Road
- Interstate 110 Northbound and Southbound
- Interstate 10 from Interstate 49 to La. 415
- Interstate 55 in St. John and Tangipahoa parishes
- Interstate 10 from US 51 to US 190
- Interstate 55 from Interstate 10 to Ponchatoula
- Audubon Bridge from Pointe Coupee to West Feliciana parishes
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office also said the Sunshine Bridge is closed until further notice as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
