86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Capital area firefighters return home after assisting with wildfire in Beauregard Parish

1 hour 11 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, September 04 2023 Sep 4, 2023 September 04, 2023 8:43 AM September 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - On Monday, multiple fire departments in the capital area announced that their responders would return home from Beauregard Parish. 

The Zachary, Baton Rouge, and Prairieville Fire Departments sent units to southwest Louisiana to help with a massive wildfire that raged in Beauregard Parish for weeks. 

Trending News

"Welcome home," the Baton Rouge Fire Department said. "Your contribution made a difference."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days