Cap City Beer Fest cancelled, replaced by raffle event

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) and Cap City Beer Fest announced Friday that Baton Rouge's sixth annual Cap City Beer Fest has been canceled out of an abundance of caution amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Normally held in the fall, the Baton Rouge festival offers attendees a selection of over 100 specialty beers from Louisiana and around the world, all to be enjoyed with friends, family, live music, and, of course, dogs.

This year, the in-person event will be replaced by a raffle and limited edition t-shirt sale with all proceeds directly benefiting CAA.

The 1st place raffle winner will receive a Yeti prize pack from The Backpacker including a Yeti Hopper 18”, rambler lowball cups, a Backpacker hat, plus 24 craft beers (valued at $400). The 2nd place winner will receive a Yeti Day Trip Lunch Bag and a 6-pack of unique craft beers (valued at $100).

Individuals can purchase a raffle ticket for $10 or a six-pack of tickets for $50.

In addition, limited-edition Cap City Beer Fest t-shirts are on sale for $25. Buy a raffle ticket or a limited-edition Cap City Beer Fest t-shirt here.

Those interested can also email ejackson@caabr.org for more information.