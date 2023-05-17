73°
Candlelight vigil held for 12-year-old who was shot, killed over the weekend
BATON ROUGE- Dozens gathered at the Magnolia Garden Apartments to remember Cedrica Lee, a 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed after an argument between exes Saturday.
The argument between adults turned deadly when Ester Williams allegedly shot and killed the girl. Williams was booked for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Wednesday night, Cedrica's friends and family lit candles, wrote notes and released balloons to honor the girl. Some of the notes called Cedrica by her childhood nick-name, "Phat Mama."
Preachers expressed their condolences to the mother, and urged the community to rally behind her.
The family set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the unexpected funeral for Cedrica. To donate, click here.
