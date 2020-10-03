Candidate for City Judge defends pulling up opponent's campaign sign

DENHAM SPRINGS- Candidate for City Judge, Blayne Honeycutt, is firing back tonight after he was caught on camera taking down his opponent's campaign sign over the weekend.

When asked whether or not he tore up the sign, Honeycutt responded, "I don't recall if I did or not. I probably just set it down."

His opponent, Jerry Denton, not only alleged that his opponent took them down but also destroyed one of them. Honeycutt maintains he had permission from the landowner to get rid of the signs, something he now regrets.

"I didn't realize the proper political protocol would be to have the landowner take care of it," Honeycutt said. "My friend asked me to remove a sign that was illegally placed on his property."

Tonight, the effects of his actions are beginning to snowball. Honeycutt now admits the conflict of interest he created is a problem for some cases that come before him.

"If you ever have a conflict or remotely have a conflict, you recuse yourself," Honeycutt said.

Honeycutt said he's willing to do that for any case involving vandalism or criminal damage to property.

As election day nears, the campaign for City Judge is getting nasty. Tonight, Honeycutt believes he's the best person to lead.

"This election is not about a sign," Honeycutt said. "It should be about experience. I've been in Denham Springs city court for 18 years. Judge Bordy has done a great job, and I just want to continue that tradition."

Honeycutt said he's been flooded with requests from people to get campaign signs placed on their property after our story on Monday aired. We'll know how everything shakes out in less than two weeks.