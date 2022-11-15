Can't make it down to the river to see the Brookhill shipwreck? A BR engineering firm mapped it in 3D

BATON ROUGE - With the Mississippi River water line hitting record lows, many have been drawn to the lower banks to investigate what's been revealed, including the Brookhill Ferry shipwreck.

Some people, however, may not have had time to make it down to the other side of the levee. No worries; a Baton Rouge engineering firm scanned the entire wreck site in high-resolution 3D to make it viewable to everyone, in or out of state.

"The engineering, surveying, and technology firm deployed its high-resolution surveying equipment that normally is used on complex projects to give everyone a look at the shipwreck online from virtually any angle," a release from Forte & Tablada read.

"Working closely with the Louisiana Division of Archaeology, Forte & Tablada took a series of high-resolution drone photographs of the Brookhill, combined with laser scanning, and processed them through a variety of survey programs to create a 3D 'reality capture model.'"

To look at the shipwreck, click here and activate the full-screen view for the best angles.