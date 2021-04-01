66°
Cameron Sterling, son of Alton Sterling, indicted on rape charges involving 2 minors

1 hour 26 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, April 01 2021 Apr 1, 2021 April 01, 2021 1:45 PM April 01, 2021 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Alton Sterling's son, Cameron Sterling, was indicted Wednesday on first-degree charges involving two 8-year-old boys. 

20-year-old Sterling was first arrested December 2018 for allegedly raping one f the boys while he was babysitting the child earlier that month.

A second arrest warrant filed last August accused Sterling of sexually assaulting another boy in November 2018. According to the Advocate, the warrant states that the victim was staying at a friend's house where Sterling was present. 

Being that Sterling was 18-years-old at the time both incidents allegedly occurred, he could face a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of first-degree rape.

In February 2019 State District Judge Don Johnson ruled Sterling incompetent to stand trial for the December rape case and transferred him from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to a state mental facility in Jackson for treatment.

In November 2019  Judge Johnson still found Sterling still incompetent to stand trial. 

Sterling's father, Alton Sterling, was killed by a Baton Rouge police officer in 2016. 

