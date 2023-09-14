91°
Cameras catch woman stealing plants from outdoor patio at Ponchatoula restaurant

Thursday, September 14 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PONCHATOULA - Surveillance footage from a restaurant showed a woman stealing plants from its outdoor seating area. 

The videos, posted by Paul's Cafe on Facebook, showed a woman stealing plants hanging from the awning over its outdoor seating area Wednesday evening, hours after the cafe closed for the day. After getting them down from the awning, a second video showed the woman hauling the stolen greens away.

"Anyone recognize this woman?" management asked in a social media post. 

The restaurant shared another post later that same day saying the situation was "taken care of" but did not elaborate further. 

