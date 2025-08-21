77°
California parole board denies release for Erik Menendez due to misbehavior in prison

1 hour 58 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, August 21 2025 Aug 21, 2025 August 21, 2025 9:48 PM August 21, 2025 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Erik Menendez was denied parole Thursday after serving decades in prison for murdering his parents with his older brother in 1989.

A panel of two California commissioners denied Menendez parole for three years, after which he will be eligible again, in a case that continues to fascinate the public. A parole hearing for his brother Lyle Menendez, who is being held at the same prison in San Diego, is scheduled for Friday morning.

The two commissioners determined that Menendez should not be freed after an all-day hearing during which they questioned him about why he committed the crime and violated prison rules. They rejected parole despite strong support from family members who have advocated for the brothers’ release for months.

“Two things can be true. They can love and forgive you, and you can still be found unsuitable for parole,” commissioner Robert Barton said.

Barton said the primary reason for the decision was not the seriousness of the crime but Menendez’s behavior in prison.

The parole hearings marked the closest they have come to winning freedom since their convictions almost 30 years ago for murdering their parents.

The brothers were sentenced to life in prison in 1996 for fatally shooting their father, Jose Menendez, and mother, Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills mansion. While defense attorneys argued that the brothers acted out of self-defense after years of sexual abuse by their father, prosecutors said the brothers sought a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

A judge reduced their sentences in May, and they became immediately eligible for parole.

Erik Menendez made his case to two parole commissioners, offering his most detailed account in years of how he was raised, why he made the choices he did, and how he transformed in prison. He noted the hearing fell almost exactly 36 years after he killed his parents — on Aug. 20, 1989.

