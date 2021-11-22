Cafeteria worker's apartment floods again, living in mold

BATON ROUGE - When cafeteria worker Sana Trahan came home to her Magnolia Trace apartment last week, she was standing in water.

"I came home Wednesday to a flood. It was like a fire hydrant went off in my apartment," Trahan said.

A burst line on her toilet had flooded her entire place.

"The water was gushing out like a waterfall in the bathroom," she said.

Trahan has been a cafeteria worker with East Baton Rouge schools for the last 20 years. She says this is the second time her apartment has flooded in this way. Trahan does not have renter's insurance.

"I lost my mattress, my box spring. I lost clothes and shoes that was in the closet that I hadn't put away. I lost a lot of personal items."

According to her, the apartment managers refuse to replace anything, not even the carpet. They are using a fan to dry it out instead.

"You can smell the mold in there that's grown."

Trahan says the most important thing for her right now is to have a proper place to sleep.

"All I asked them was to please replace my box spring and my mattress so that I can have someplace to sleep. Now, I'm sleeping on a hard rock sofa."

No one answered the door or the phone at Magnolia Trace Apartments.