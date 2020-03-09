Cable barriers being installed on I-12 in Livingston Parish

Photo: Google Maps I-12 eastbound in Livingston on right side

LIVINGSTON PARISH - According to Louisiana DOTD, there will be lane closures on I-12 due to installing cable barriers between Albany and Livingston.

The inner east and westbound lanes on I-12 between LA 43 (Albany) to LA 63 (Livingston) will be closed Monday, March 9, 2020 through Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., so crews can install concrete aprons for the future cable barrier system.

The cable barriers will be installed to help decrease the amount of accidents due to vehicles crossing over the median.

Similar barriers already in place on other stretches of I-12 have helped prevent more serious crashes in the past.

If you want to avoid the construction traveling eastbound you can take LA 447 North to US 190 East to I-55 South back to I-12 East. Traveling westbound you can take I-55 North to US 190 West to LA 447 South back to I-12 West.