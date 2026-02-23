45°
Cabela's Parkway in Gonzales to be closed for two weeks as work continues on roundabouts along La. 30
GONZALES — Cabela's Parkway in Gonzales will be closed for two weeks starting Monday as work continues on three roundabouts along La. 30.
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the closure will be in effect from Monday, Feb. 23, to Monday, March 9. The closure will be effective along Cabela's between La. 30 and West Outfitters Drive.
Officials said that access to Cabela's Parkway from Sportsman Lane will also be closed for two weeks.
