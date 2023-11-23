52°
CAA to waive adoption fees for Black Friday
BATON ROUGE - A Capital Area animal shelter is offering a Black Friday special that could put a four-legged friend in your home -- at no cost.
Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge is waiving adoption fees on Nov. 24 for all spayed and neutered pets.
The shelter will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Photos and descriptions of available animals are posted online here.
Companion Animal Alliance is located at 2550 Gourrier Ave.
