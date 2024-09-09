80°
Latest Weather Blog
CAA and Denham Springs Animal Shelter seeking emergency animal fosters ahead of tropical weather
BATON ROUGE - Companion Animal Alliance and Denham Springs Animal Shelter are searching for emergency fosters to empty their shelters ahead of severe weather forecasted to affect the capital area.
Temporary fosters are asked to house any available animal for at least a week in anticipation of the tropical weather.
Fosters can be picked up Monday through Wednesday at 3 p.m.. Bring a valid ID and a leash or a carrier.
Companion Animal Alliance can be contacted here.
Trending News
Denham Springs Animal Shelter can be contacted here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Arborist discusses potential problems with drought-impacted trees ahead of Francine
-
West Baton Rouge, Iberville and Pointe Coupee preparing for Francine
-
MOHSEP discusses drainage improvements ahead of storm
-
Residents preparing camps, boats for Hurricane Francine storm surge at Cypremort Point
-
WBRZ's East Baton Rouge Mayoral Candidate Forum postponed ahead of Francine's landfall