80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

CAA and Denham Springs Animal Shelter seeking emergency animal fosters ahead of tropical weather

7 hours 35 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, September 09 2024 Sep 9, 2024 September 09, 2024 12:15 PM September 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Companion Animal Alliance and Denham Springs Animal Shelter are searching for emergency fosters to empty their shelters ahead of severe weather forecasted to affect the capital area. 

Temporary fosters are asked to house any available animal for at least a week in anticipation of the tropical weather. 

Fosters can be picked up Monday through Wednesday at 3 p.m.. Bring a valid ID and a leash or a carrier. 

Companion Animal Alliance can be contacted here

Trending News

Denham Springs Animal Shelter can be contacted here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days