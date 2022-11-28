Bye Buc-ee's; Retailer with cult following pulls out of BR plans

BATON ROUGE - Eight months after news first broke Buc-ee's was set to open its first location outside of Texas at the Millerville exit on I-12, the company revealed it had canceled its plans for such a store.

A representative with the company said Tuesday, the decision was made because the company could not secure additional locations in Louisiana. Jeff Nadalo, who identified himself as the company's general counsel, said the Buc-ee's business model is to operate numerous stores near each other to "overcome the regulatory costs, management costs, and out-of-state costs" associated with operating the business.

"To date we have only been able to secure one site. As a result, we have decided not to move forward in Baton Rouge. Buc-ee’s is excited to continue its pursuit of going outside of Texas, but for now needs to pursue a growth strategy that makes sense for the company, its employees, and most importantly, Buc-ee’s customers," Nadalo wrote in an emailed statement to WBRZ.

In March, it was reported Buc-ee's had made a deal with the developer of The Greens at Millerville to build a store on a 15-acre tract of land near I-12 where a new interstate ramp was just added.

A specific question about whether the decision had anything to do with flooding in the area was not addressed by Buc-ee's.

Buc-ee's, the behemoth gas station and shopping center with a cult following, dots the sides of interstates in Texas. It's known for its 50,000 to 60,000 square foot stores and as many as 90 pumps. The company also boats the "Cleanest restrooms in America."

The development will feature housing and other commercial areas. The entire project is about 52-acres fronting I-12.

