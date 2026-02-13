Busy weekend for LSU sports; baseball home opener and big women's basketball matchup

BATON ROUGE - From baseball to women's basketball, it's a big weekend for LSU athletics.

The 2026 LSU Baseball season opened on Friday, February 13, at Alex Box Stadium.

The reigning champions will be taking on Milwaukee all weekend long for a three-game series. Friday's game was at 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday's are both at 1 p.m.

Ahead of the game Friday, there was a free Fan Fest, presented by Visit Baton Rouge.

On Saturday night, LSU Women's Basketball will take center stage. No. 6 Tigers will face No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks at home on ABC and WBRZ. It's a highly-anticipated, rivalry matchup.

Tip-off is at 7:40 p.m. Live coverage at the Pete Maravich Center begins at 7 p.m. The game will be featured on ESPN's College GameDay.

Laura Cating, Visit Baton Rouge Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, said when LSU hosts big games like this, the city wins.

"Any time LSU sports do well, it brings in visitation to Baton Rouge, but also, it brings awareness to our community," said Cating.

The Tigers haven't defeated the Gamecocks in the last 17 matchups. LSU fans hope this time will be different.

The game is sold out on the LSU Sports website. On resale websites, tickets ranged from $100 to $2,000 Friday evening.