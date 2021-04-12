Latest Weather Blog
Businesses offer stellar specials for total solar eclipse
Even though parts of the U.S. will be in partial darkness thanks to the total solar eclipse on Monday, consumers across the country will be able to score some shining deals both inside and outside of the eclipse's path of totality.
Check out the list of businesses rolling out specials and savings.
Denny's
The diner chain is offering $4 all-you-can-eat "moon cakes" on Monday, an eclipse-worthy take on their classic pancakes.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
The doughnut shop announced on their site they will "eclipse" their original glazed doughnuts by covering the traditional treat in "a mouth-watering chocolate glaze." Customers can try the limited-time doughnut from August 19 to August 21.
Dairy Queen
The fast-food chain will feature a buy-one, get-one Blizzard deal, so two of the desserts will cost customers a cool 99 cents until Sunday, September 3.
"We love any excuse to celebrate with our fans," Maria Hokanson, American Dairy Queen Corporation's executive vice president of marketing, said in a statement. "What better way to watch the eclipse or enjoy the last lazy days of summer than with a Blizzard BOGO?"
MoonPie
The brand has a celestial body in its name, so the company is giving customers 15 percent off all online orders through August 21.
#SolarEclipse2017 is almost here - don't be hungry in the dark.— MoonPie (@MoonPie) August 7, 2017
Now through August 21st get 15% off ALL ORDERS at https://t.co/A48IF7iCGR! pic.twitter.com/Va6cwk6bdE
Southwest Airlines
The airline is running five "celestial chaser" flights, which will pass through the path of totality. Passengers will receive commemorative swag, cosmic cocktails, and special viewing glasses to safely view the celestial event in-flight.
