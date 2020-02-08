Burrow Road? Developer hoping to rename street, according to report

59°
2 hours 34 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 February 08, 2020 10:08 AM February 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – A developer hopes to change the name of a private road off Highland south of LSU to honor Joe Burrow.

The Advocate reported the street name change is among the items to be considered at an upcoming March meeting of the city-parish planning commission.

Matt Estopinal hopes to change Henry Adams Road to Burrow Road, the newspaper reported on its website.

Estopinal told the newspaper: “We figured this would be a fun, lighthearted way to show appreciation for Joe and all he did for LSU and the state as a whole.”

The short street is between LSU Ave. and Lee Drive.

The newspaper also reported Estopinal is developing a small residential plot at the (hopefully) newly-named corner.

