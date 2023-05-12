87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Burning car shuts down eastbound traffic on US 190 at the Old Bridge

Friday, May 12 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - A car burst into flames on the eastbound side of the old Mississippi River bridge, halting traffic heading into Baton Rouge on US 190. 

The fire was first reported around 3 p.m. at the west side entrance of the old bridge. It did not appear that anyone was hurt, but deputies had to halt traffic at the scene. 

Law enforcement has started diverting eastbound traffic on US 190 to LA 1. 

