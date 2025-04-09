Burglary suspect wanted in violent crimes has been arrested, deputies say

Photo: Garrett Graffia and Courtney Bergeron

NEW ROADS - Deputies arrested a burglary suspect who has been on the loose since Mar. 15 and was considered armed and dangerous.

Garrett Graffia allegedly burglarized a home in early February, stealing multiple firearms. He also faces pending charges for violent crimes in another parish.

Deputies said he was "armed and dangerous" following the alleged February theft.

Graffia was arrested Wednesday. Deputies also arrested Courtney Bergeron for Accessory After the Fact.