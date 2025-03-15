74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WANTED: Deputies say burglary suspect should be considered armed and dangerous

3 hours 44 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, March 15 2025 Mar 15, 2025 March 15, 2025 11:31 AM March 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

POINTE COUPEE PARISH — Deputies are searching for a convicted felon who is accused of burglarizing a home in Pointe Coupee. 

Authorities said Garrett Graffia should be considered armed and dangerous.

Graffia allegedly burglarized a home in early February, stealing multiple firearms. He also faces pending charges for violent crimes in another parish.

According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, they believe individuals are helping Graffia evade law enforcement and warn that if caught, they will face legal consequences.

Trending News

If you have any information regarding Graffia’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP. Your tip could earn you a cash reward, and all information will remain anonymous.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days