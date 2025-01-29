72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Burglary suspect taken into custody after search near South Acadian on-ramp

Wednesday, January 29 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement agents worked Wednesday morning to capture at least one person who they say is tied to multiple vehicle burglaries.

Baton Rouge Police Officers stopped a vehicle on the South Acadian Thruway on ramp to Interstate 10 around 9:45 a.m. Law enforcement told WBRZ that two people jumped out of the car and one was taken into custody after an hour-long search in the area. 

Law enforcement said its possible that there was another suspect who was not detained.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies assisted in the investigation. WBRZ will have more details when they are available. 

