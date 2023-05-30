Burglars reportedly shot at Ascension homeowners; suspects caught committing more crimes in EBR

PRAIRIEVILLE - A pregnant woman was grazed by a bullet when two burglars shot at her home after stealing from a vehicle during the latest theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men were caught breaking into a car along Oakland Crossing Boulevard around 10 p.m. Monday. Deputies said as the men were rifling through the car, the homeowners came out of their house and confronted them.

The men reportedly jumped into a car and fired multiple shots toward the home, grazing the woman.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office identified the suspects as 19-year-old Jacolby Lockett and 20-year-old Keylon Robinson, both from Baton Rouge.

Both men are currently jailed in East Baton Rouge after they were arrested Tuesday in Zachary during another vehicle burglary. The Zachary Police Department arrested both Lockett and Robinson after a brief pursuit. The arrest connected both men to multiple crimes in several parishes.

They will be moved to Ascension to face charges including three counts each of attempted second-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree feticide, and five counts of simple burglary of a vehicle.

Deputies believe this is the latest in a string of vehicle burglaries in the Oakland Crossing neighborhood.

Anyone with information should call (225) 621-4636.