Burger King uses unconventional commercial to popularize new preservative-free Whopper

Burger King's PR team has made a move that some might call innovative and others would simply call gross.

In a recent campaign effort, they're giving viewers an eyeful of their most popular burger, covered in mold.

That's right, new print ads and television commercials feature close-ups of a decaying Whooper.

It's all because of Burger King's new, preservative-free Whopper, a healthier choice for patrons.

The most recent commercial shows the all-natural Whopper slowly rotting over the course of 34 days and by the end of the time period, the Whopper is nothing but a green and blue mess.

After this, a tagline appears:

"The beauty of no artificial preservatives."

While there's a good chance this commercial will give some viewers the urge to gag, Burger King officials are hoping it'll inspire health-conscious Millennials to view Burger King as a healthy option.

The company is betting on the fact that the majority of customers are craving healthier, organic ingredients.

In harmony with this belief, CNN reports that YouGov analysis performed a study that revealed most Millennials polled said they're buying more organic products now than they did five years prior.

And a Nielsen report also found young adults are more willing to pay higher prices for products made with natural, more environmentally-friendly ingredients.