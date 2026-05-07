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Burger chain Cook Out opening first Louisiana location along West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — Cook Out, the North Carolina-based fast food restaurant chain known for its chargrilled burgers, is opening its first location in Louisiana.
The Baton Rouge location is coming to West Lee Drive off Burbank Drive near Panda Express, property records show. A Louisiana subsidiary of Cook Out purchased 755 West Lee Drive for $2.75 million.
The property was recently set to become a Starbucks, but those plans fell through, with Cook Out's purchase of the property filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish clerk's office on Wednesday.
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Cook Out has more than 360 locations across the South, with seven in Mississippi.
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