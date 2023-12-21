65°
Building collapsed at Spanish Villa Apartments; 2 reportedly injured
BATON ROUGE - A building collapse at the Spanish Villa Apartments on 4380 Mohican Prescott Crossover resulted in two injuries Thursday afternoon.
The reason for the building's collapse is currently unknown. None of the reported injuries are serious.
This is a developing story.
