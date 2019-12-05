Bryan Cranston named monarch of 2020 Orpheus parade

NEW ORLEANS - Bryan Cranston, best known for his role as Walter White in the television series Breaking Bad, will reign over the Krewe of Orpheus next year.

WWL reports Cranston will be joined in that Mardi Gras celebration by television stars Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis of the longrunning sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Country musician Lauren Alaina will also feature in the parade.

Cranston won three Emmy awards for his role in the lauded AMC series. He's also starred in Malcom in the Middle and had recurring appearances on Seinfeld.