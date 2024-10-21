53°
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'

5 hours 24 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, October 20 2024 Oct 20, 2024 October 20, 2024 10:04 PM October 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BRUSLY - Brusly residents gathered at 'Feast on the Levee' on Sunday to eat and unite as a community. 

The St. John the Baptist Catholic Church held the event that had a 5-K run, bike ride, games, inflatables and live music. Organizer Jean Crites said there was something for everyone to enjoy. 

"Any age, we'll have something for you here," Crites said. 

If you missed out on the fun, the church will hold another celebration next year. 

