Brusly, Madison Prep among area teams to pick up wins Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - There's only three weeks left in the regular season for high school football. Thursday night kicked off week eight and many area teams went home victorious.
Brusly 39, McKinley 0
Madison Prep 50, Collegiate 0
St. John 49, East Iberville 14
Plaquemine 47, Tara 8
Southern Lab 12, Kentwood 8
Episcopal 40, Northeast 14
We'll have more high school football action on the Friday Night Blitz during WBRZ's 10 p.m. show Friday.
