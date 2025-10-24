57°
Brusly, Madison Prep among area teams to pick up wins Thursday night

2 hours 29 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, October 23 2025 Oct 23, 2025 October 23, 2025 11:05 PM October 23, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - There's only three weeks left in the regular season for high school football. Thursday night kicked off week eight and many area teams went home victorious.

Brusly 39, McKinley 0

Madison Prep 50, Collegiate 0

St. John 49, East Iberville 14

Plaquemine 47, Tara 8

Southern Lab 12, Kentwood 8

Episcopal 40, Northeast 14

We'll have more high school football action on the Friday Night Blitz during WBRZ's 10 p.m. show Friday.

